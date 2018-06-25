Washington Nationals To Donate Ticket Proceeds To THON

The Washington Nationals will hold their annual THON night on July 8 when the team takes on the Miami Marlins.

Tickets for the Sunday matinee are available now with a portion of proceeds from each ticket benefitting THON. Seats are available in the scoreboard pavilion, upper gallery, and right field terrace of Nationals Park for $18, $16, and $10, respectively.

The Nationals are not the only team in the MLB’s National League to host a THON game this season. The Pittsburgh Pirates helped raise money #FTK through ticket sales to their June 16 game against the Cincinnati Reds. The New Jersey Devils, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia Flyers have also hosted THON nights during their respective 2017-18 seasons.

First pitch at Nationals Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

