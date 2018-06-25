PSU news by
Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Washington Nationals To Donate Ticket Proceeds To THON

THON
By Mikey Mandarino
6/25/18 7:26 pm

The Washington Nationals will hold their annual THON night on July 8 when the team takes on the Miami Marlins.

Tickets for the Sunday matinee are available now with a portion of proceeds from each ticket benefitting THON. Seats are available in the scoreboard pavilion, upper gallery, and right field terrace of Nationals Park for $18, $16, and $10, respectively.

The Nationals are not the only team in the MLB’s National League to host a THON game this season. The Pittsburgh Pirates helped raise money #FTK through ticket sales to their June 16 game against the Cincinnati Reds. The New Jersey Devils, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia Flyers have also hosted THON nights during their respective 2017-18 seasons.

First pitch at Nationals Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer, including the music of Bruce Springsteen. If you're dying to see more hockey content and clips from "The Office" on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Don't Like Penn State Student Ticket Policies? Change Them.

That potential lies as much in the hands of active, informed, and opinionated students as it does in those of the profit-driven athletic departments.

