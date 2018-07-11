PSU news by
Penn State Hoops Releases 2018-19 Non-Conference Schedule

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
7/11/18 3:47 pm

Penn State men’s basketball released its non-conference slate for the 2018-19 season on Wednesday afternoon.

Pat Chambers’ squad will play five of its non-conference games at the Bryce Jordan Center along with three more at neutral sites. The team will open the season with its first-ever games against North Florida and Jacksonville State at the BJC, followed by a meeting with DePaul at the Gavitt Games in Chicago on November 15.

The Nittany Lions will then head south of the border to participate in the Cancun Challenge on November 20 and 21, taking on Wright State in the first game followed by a matchup with Bradley or SMU.

Penn State will then host Virginia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on November 27 and travel to Atlantic City, NJ, for the Boardwalk Classic against NC State on December 15. The Wolfpack defeated Penn State last season as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but Pat Chambers’ team will have an opportunity to exact some revenge.

After a meeting with Duquesne on December 19, the Nittany Lions will travel to Tuscaloosa for a matchup with Alabama on December 21. We don’t think the “We want ‘Bama!” chants at last year’s White Out football game were supposed to be about basketball, but here we are.

Penn State’s final non-conference game of the season comes against NCAA tournament Cinderellas UMBC on December 29. The Retrievers became the first 16-seed to take down a No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament history when they beat Virginia 74-54 on March 18.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor.

Don’t Like Penn State Student Ticket Policies? Change Them.

That potential lies as much in the hands of active, informed, and opinionated students as it does in those of the profit-driven athletic departments.

