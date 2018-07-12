Doggie’s Rathskeller And Garden Opens With Hopes Of Returning To Its Roots

The All-American Rathskeller is no more and Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden is officially in business — opening with its “sneak peek” at the new bar Thursday afternoon in time for Arts Fest.

It’s been six months since the All-American Rathskeller closed after new tenants took over the lease from the Duke and Monica Gastiger, who owned the bar since the 80s. Its history dates much further back than that, opening in 1933 just days after the end of prohibition.

Upon first glance, pieces of the bar remain the same and it still holds that basement feel signature to the original Skeller.

Structurally, the biggest difference is the removal of the wall that ran through the middle of basement and opening up the main bar to make it a wrap-around fixture.

Despite “gutting” the bar, some parts — such as the booths — have returned after a legal battle over what was personal property of the Gastigers and what were fixtures of the bar.

Still, the walls lack the memorabilia and historic decor that filled the space for the past several decades.

While it’s the end of an era for the Skeller, the hope for the new bar is to honor Skeller history. The bar’s nickname, “Doggie,” comes from C.C.”Doggie” Alexander, who purchased the Rathskeller and Gardens in 1934 and re-named it All-American Rathskeller. “Back to its roots” signs are posted throughout the basement and the plans to open a beer garden area outside the building are in place throughout the bar.

