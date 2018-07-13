Reports: Tony Carr To Begin Professional Career In Italy

It seems like Tony Carr might have to wait a little longer than he had hoped to make his NBA debut.

According to a report by Sportando, Carr will sign with the Italian basketball club, Fiat Torino, following a forgettable NBA Summer League performance with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Fiat Torino, the Italian team that will he coached by Larry Brown, is finalizing an agreement to sign Pelicans draftee Tony Carr, a source told Sportando — Sportando (@Sportando) July 13, 2018

Carr averaged seven points, four assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes per game this summer. Undrafted Pelicans’ teammate Trevon Bluiett outshone Carr by averaging 25 points per game in his first two summer league appearance. He earned himself a two-way contract with the team.

The 6’4″ former Penn State point guard was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 51 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. If Sportando’s reports are confirmed, Carr won’t appear on the Pelicans’ payroll this season, but they’ll maintain the rights to him and be able to sign him for the 2019-20 season.

Carr entered the draft coming off two strong seasons leading the Nittany Lions. In his sophomore campaign, he averaged 19.6 points and five assists, helping Penn State win the NIT championship.

Carr will play under the guidance of head coach Larry Brown, who has had success at both the NCAA and NBA levels. Brown is best-known for coaching Carr’s hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers, during the Allen Iverson era.

