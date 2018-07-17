Indigo Closes, Future Plans For Nightclub Space Await

So long and goodnight to the best Thursday night in State College.

Indigo Nightclub announced that it would be closing following Arts Fest, but it doesn’t sound like the Hotel State College bar space would be empty for long.

“Thank you for over ten years of making Indigo a staple of Happy Valley nightlife,” the nightclub posted on its Facebook page. “We’re closing our doors as Indigo, but stay tuned for what’s next in our Basement.”

The hopeful news doesn’t make it sound like its going the way of some other State College bars in the last few months.

The All-American Rathskeller closed and switched ownership in January, and after a tenuous process, just reopened as Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden. Darkhorse Tavern also recently closed its doors prior to Arts Fest after its owner announced his retirement.

Whatever’s next for our downtown hotspot, keep the memories of long lines down College Ave. and dollar teas forever.

