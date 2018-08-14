PSU news by
Incoming Penn State Track & Field Athlete Kristian Marche Shot To Death In Philadelphia

Lisa McArthur via Imhotep Track Twitter
By Mikey Mandarino
8/14/18 10:37 pm

Kristian Marche, an incoming freshman on Penn State’s track & field team, was shot and killed in Philadelphia Monday night, according to PennLive.

Marche was set to arrive in Happy Valley this week to begin his Penn State career, but he was shot on East Pastorious Street in North Philadelphia. An official with Philadelphia’s police department told PennLive Marche’s death is “under investigation”.

In addition to being a track star at Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Marche played football during his high school career. He received offers to play football at Morgan State and Howard, but he chose to compete as a sprinter with Penn State’s track & field team. Marche was also a classmate and teammate of former Penn State football commit Isheem Young.

Marche’s personal best time in the 100-meter dash was 10.67 seconds, and he came in second place in the event at the 2017 PIAA state championship meet. Marche was one of 35 incoming athletes for the track & field team.

Our condolences go out to Kristian’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Madden NFL 19 Ratings For Nittany Lions

For the second consecutive year, Sean Lee is the highest-rated Nittany Lion in the Madden video game.

