Ricky Rahne Named To ESPN’s College Football ’40 Under 40′

Penn State football offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne was named to ESPN’s ’40 Under 40′ list of the best coaches and staffers.

Rahne makes the cut as he enters his first full season as Penn State’s offensive coordinator. He took over as the team’s offensive coordinator following Joe Moorhead’s departure in November 2017, guiding the offense to a 35-28 Fiesta Bowl victory in Moorhead’s absence.

ESPN picked Rahne for the list due to the diversity of positions he’s focused on, his recruitment of third-year starting QB Trace McSorley, and his leadership skills.

“The former Cornell quarterback cut his teeth under Bill Snyder at Kansas State and has a diverse position profile, working with running backs, tight ends and quarterbacks,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg said. “He recruited current PSU quarterback Trace McSorley and has the schematic and leadership skills to keep a record-setting Lions offense rolling in 2018.”

Rahne is one of eight Big Ten coaches and directors to make the list, joining Ohio State acting head coach Ryan Day and Wisconsin defensive coordinator and former NFL safety Jim Leonhard, among others. Former Penn State wide receivers coach Josh Gattis also made the list ahead of his first season as Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator.

The list was not limited to power five head coaches and coordinators. Rittenberg actually excluded five active head coaches of power five teams under the age of 40 in favor of more coordinators, FCS head coaches, and even “player personnel aces”.

Rahne’s regular season debut as Penn State’s offensive coordinator will take place on September 1. Kickoff for Penn State’s home opener against Appalachian State is set for 3:30 p.m.

