Nike Releases New Penn State Sneakers

Penn State and Nike have yet again teamed up to release a slick new pair of Nike Free TR V8s ahead of the new academic year.

Surprise: This year’s pair of running shoes features Penn State’s signature blue and white color scheme. Nike’s signature swoosh sits below the “chipmunk” logo on either side of the sneaker. Penn State’s secondary “S” logo sits inside the shoe just below a splattered-paint look on the ankle.

The shoes are available to buy at the Penn State bookstore while supplies last. If you’re based outside of State College, however, you can purchase your pair online. Sizes ranging from seven to 14 are available from the online store.

“Free” may be in the name of the sneaker, but don’t be fooled: a pair of these bad boys will run you $109.99 if you purchase them online. Despite the fairly steep price tag, Fanatics already lists this year’s shoe as a best-seller among Penn State gear.

Whether you need a new pair of shoes to rock at the gym or you just want to avoid getting blisters while walking across campus, you’ll certainly look good with this year’s Penn State sneaker on your feet.

