PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

Nike Releases New Penn State Sneakers

Penn State Athletics
By Mikey Mandarino
8/16/18 4:00 am

Penn State and Nike have yet again teamed up to release a slick new pair of Nike Free TR V8s ahead of the new academic year.

Surprise: This year’s pair of running shoes features Penn State’s signature blue and white color scheme. Nike’s signature swoosh sits below the “chipmunk” logo on either side of the sneaker. Penn State’s secondary “S” logo sits inside the shoe just below a splattered-paint look on the ankle.

The shoes are available to buy at the Penn State bookstore while supplies last. If you’re based outside of State College, however, you can purchase your pair online. Sizes ranging from seven to 14 are available from the online store.

“Free” may be in the name of the sneaker, but don’t be fooled: a pair of these bad boys will run you $109.99 if you purchase them online. Despite the fairly steep price tag, Fanatics already lists this year’s shoe as a best-seller among Penn State gear.

Whether you need a new pair of shoes to rock at the gym or you just want to avoid getting blisters while walking across campus, you’ll certainly look good with this year’s Penn State sneaker on your feet.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer, including the music of Bruce Springsteen and the best diners in the world. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Incoming Penn State Track & Field Athlete Kristian Marche Shot To Death In Philadelphia

The incident surrounding Marche’s death is “under investigation,” according to the Philadelphia police department.

Former Women’s Gymnastics Coach Files Lawsuit Against Penn State Over Handling Of Abuse Allegations

Men’s Soccer Trio, Reading United Win PDL Eastern Conference Title, Fall Short Of National Championship

Penn State Hockey’s Evan Barratt, Aarne Talvitie Participate In World Junior Summer Showcase

Ally McHugh Wins 400 Medley National Championship

Student Life

Penn State Parking Office Runs Into Student Permit Purchase Issues

Students were delayed hours on Tuesday afternoon while trying to purchase on-campus parking permits.

Girirajan Lab Seeks To Bridge The Gap Between Fly And Human Genomes

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Incoming Penn State Track & Field Athlete Kristian Marche Shot To Death In Philadelphia

The incident surrounding Marche’s death is “under investigation,” according to the Philadelphia police department.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Assessing Penn State’s Front Seven Following Tuesday’s Medical Retirements

Penn State’s defensive line rotation will be shaken up following Ryan Buchholz’s medical retirement from football, while the coaching staff is letting the linebackers duel it out during camp.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend