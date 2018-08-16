Penn State Football To Hold Run-On Tryouts

Do you dream of getting yelled at by James Franklin every day? Have you always wanted your very own set of black shoes and basic blues inside the Lasch Building? Do you want the Nittany Lions’ four core values permanently engraved into your memory? If so, Penn State football’s walk run-on tryouts may be for you.

The team will hold its annual Run-On Tryouts informational meeting for potential new players on August 21 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the Lasch Building for students interested in trying out for the football team. Students must be enrolled with a full-time schedule at the University Park campus to participate in the tryouts. No RSVP is needed to attend Tuesday evening’s informational meeting.

Penn State has given walk-ons plenty of opportunities to succeed in the past, and some of the program’s successful tryout players even went on to play in the NFL. Two of the more notable walk-ons in program history are Carl Nassib and Matt McGloin.

Nassib joined the team in 2011, but redshirted as a freshman. After not featuring during his redshirt freshman season, the defensive end played in 36 games before being drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Nassib is entering his third NFL season with 30 NFL games played under his belt.

McGloin was Penn State’s starting quarterback for three seasons and became a fan favorite in Happy Valley during his college career. After passing for 6,390 yards and 46 touchdowns at Penn State, he signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He’s now at training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of his fifth NFL season.

