Tommy Stevens Seen Wearing Walking Boot At Photo Day

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
8/18/18 6:13 pm

Penn State football quarterback Tommy Stevens was seen wearing a walking boot at the team’s photo day on Saturday afternoon.

Stevens was wearing a boot on his right foot, the same foot he injured earlier this year. In addition to the backup quarterback, defensive end Shane Simmons was also seen wearing a walking boot.

No update was provided on either injury at photo day, but No. 2 hinted that his isn’t severe on Twitter.

If Stevens is unable to dress for the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Appalachian State on September 1, redshirt freshman Sean Clifford would serve as Trace McSorley’s backup. Will Levis, a true freshman, would then be bumped up to the third spot on the depth chart.

First-year offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne will utilize Stevens’ unique skillset at the newly-created “Lion” position this season. The quarterback-by-trade scored nine touchdowns in as many appearances last season, including four on the ground, three passing scores, and even two touchdown receptions.

The Indianapolis native could have graduated in the offseason and been immediately eligible to play for another team, but he elected to stay at Penn State for his redshirt junior year.

