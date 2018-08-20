Penn State Football Ranked No. 10 In Preseason AP Top 25

Penn State football was ranked No. 10 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

This is the Nittany Lions’ second consecutive ranking in the poll; prior to last season, the team hadn’t earned a preseason ranking since 2010.

Penn State is one of five Big Ten teams in the poll. The team checks in behind Wisconsin (No. 4) and Ohio State (No. 5), but ahead of Michigan State (No. 11) and Michigan (No. 14).

Last season, Penn State finished the season at No. 8 following its Fiesta Bowl victory over Washington. The team checks in at No. 9 in the first coaches’ poll of the 2018 season, which was released earlier in August.

Led by third-year starting quarterback Trace McSorley, Penn State opens its 2018 season against Appalachian State on September 1. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium.

