PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Penn State Hockey Releases 2018-19 Roster

Chris Sponagle | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
8/20/18 12:57 pm

Penn State men’s hockey released its 2018-19 roster on Monday afternoon with the six incoming players in its most recent recruiting class.

On top of those additions, the only notable departure is that of winger Brett Murray. Murray, a fourth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2016, made 33 appearances after joining the team in the second half of the 2017 season.

He scored just one goal and tallied six assists during his NCAA career, and he accumulated 27 penalty minutes and a plus-minus rating of minus-7. The 6’4″ winger will not transfer to another school and will instead return to junior hockey.

In addition to Murray’s departure, Penn State unveiled the jersey numbers for the incoming freshman class. Aarne Talvitie will wear No. 20, and defenseman Evan Bell will wear No. 7 once he joins the team in the spring semester. Talvitie and Bell take over the jersey numbers worn by Erik Autio and James Robinson, respectively, last season.

Speaking of Autio, his younger brother, Oskar, will be the first player to wear No. 35 in program history. The freshman will likely spend the season as the third-choice goaltender behind the more experienced duo of Peyton Jones and Chris Funkey.

Forward Max Sauve will wear No. 11, taking Trevor Hamilton’s jersey number after he graduated and began his pro career in the AHL. Graduate transfer Ludvig Larsson will wear No. 12, which was last worn by Dylan Richard in the Nittany Lions’ 2016-17 Big Ten championship season.

Defenseman Paul DeNaples will be the first Penn State hockey player to wear No. 3 since the 2014-15 season. Patrick Koudys wore the number that season, and it was left vacant for each of the past three seasons.

Penn State will begin its regular season on October 11 with a game against Clarkson at Pegula Ice Arena. The team opens the season with an eight-game homestand through the month of October and beginning of November.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer, including the music of Bruce Springsteen and the best diners in the world. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Soccer Sophomores Start Season Strong

Kerry Abello, Shea Moyer, and Frankie Tagliaferri combined to score four of Penn State’s seven goals during opening weekend.

Penn State Women’s Soccer Beats Duquesne 6-0

Shea Moyer Lifts Penn State Women’s Soccer Past West Virginia 1-0

Penn State Women’s Soccer Poised For Strong 2018 Season

Incoming Penn State Track & Field Athlete Kristian Marche Shot To Death In Philadelphia

Student Life

Your Fall 2018 Sylly Week Playlist

Whether this is your first semester or last, welcome to Sylly Week.

While You Were Gone…

Involvement Fair Returns To HUB Lawn Syllabus Week

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

While You Were Gone…

Here’s a roundup of what went on around Penn State during summer break.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

What Changed In State College While You Were Away

With another summer in the books, here are all the changes to State College that happened while you were gone.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend