Penn State Hockey Releases 2018-19 Roster

Penn State men’s hockey released its 2018-19 roster on Monday afternoon with the six incoming players in its most recent recruiting class.

On top of those additions, the only notable departure is that of winger Brett Murray. Murray, a fourth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2016, made 33 appearances after joining the team in the second half of the 2017 season.

He scored just one goal and tallied six assists during his NCAA career, and he accumulated 27 penalty minutes and a plus-minus rating of minus-7. The 6’4″ winger will not transfer to another school and will instead return to junior hockey.

In addition to Murray’s departure, Penn State unveiled the jersey numbers for the incoming freshman class. Aarne Talvitie will wear No. 20, and defenseman Evan Bell will wear No. 7 once he joins the team in the spring semester. Talvitie and Bell take over the jersey numbers worn by Erik Autio and James Robinson, respectively, last season.

Speaking of Autio, his younger brother, Oskar, will be the first player to wear No. 35 in program history. The freshman will likely spend the season as the third-choice goaltender behind the more experienced duo of Peyton Jones and Chris Funkey.

Forward Max Sauve will wear No. 11, taking Trevor Hamilton’s jersey number after he graduated and began his pro career in the AHL. Graduate transfer Ludvig Larsson will wear No. 12, which was last worn by Dylan Richard in the Nittany Lions’ 2016-17 Big Ten championship season.

Defenseman Paul DeNaples will be the first Penn State hockey player to wear No. 3 since the 2014-15 season. Patrick Koudys wore the number that season, and it was left vacant for each of the past three seasons.

Penn State will begin its regular season on October 11 with a game against Clarkson at Pegula Ice Arena. The team opens the season with an eight-game homestand through the month of October and beginning of November.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)