PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

Freshman 101: Helpful Links

By Mikey Mandarino
8/21/18 4:05 am

Throughout your time in college, you’ll make use of a number of helpful websites for all things Penn State. Since it’s syllabus week, you’ve probably heard a lot about Canvas and LionPATH, but here’s a full list of websites outside of those that will help you throughout your time in Happy Valley.

Canvas

Canvas will likely end up being your most visited website in your browser during college (other than social networks, of course). Most, if not all, of your homework, quizzes, lecture slides/notes, and even exams will be posted on Canvas throughout your college career. The URL for this one’s a little crazy, so you should probably just bookmark it.

LionPATH

You got familiar with LionPATH when scheduling classes at New Student Orientation, but there’s a lot more to the site. Here, you can find your grades, final exam schedule, any holds on your account, and financial aid/information in addition to your class schedule. It might not be easy, but it’s required. Great.

Academic Calendar

The academic calendar tells you when all of the breaks will take place throughout the school year. If your parents constantly ask when you’ll be back home for Thanksgiving or winter break, this is the site for you. Finals schedules usually come out during the fifth week of the semester, so try not to book your flights home before then to avoid missing an exam.

eLiving

Not every roommate situation is perfect, so if you need to get out of yours and switch your living arrangements sooner rather than later, eLiving is the place to do it. Additionally, you can change or add onto your meal plan here, and you can request a future housing contract as well if you plan on living on campus beyond this year.

University Health Services

Plenty of illnesses will spread around East Halls throughout freshman year, so unless you have the literal strongest immune system in the world, you’ll probably get sick this year. UHS’s website allows you to schedule an appointment at their office if when you get sick. Keep this handy for when you’re mom’s too far away to take care of you.

CATABus

Downloading CATA’s mobile app lets you see exactly when the White Loop will arrive at the always-busy East Halls stop. You’ll thank your lucky stars for this app’s existence on those winter days when you don’t feel like walking to class in ten-degree weather.

RateMyProfessor

The Yelp of college courses gives you a good idea on how good or bad a professor is based on student reviews. Your professor will have a pretty big impact on your final grade in the course and whether or not you enjoy it, so sifting through reviews on this site will give you a good idea on whether or not you should take certain courses. Just remember no one takes the time to post reviews of an average, alright, fine, tolerable professor, so take the extremes with a grain of salt.

GroupMe

GroupMe is definitely not exclusive to Penn State, but it’s a must-have. Any club or student organization you join will likely organize meetings, socials, and just generally get things done with GroupMe. Some classes will even require you to join a GroupMe with all of your classmates, and it’s easy to sign up just by linking your Facebook account. Pro tip: If you haven’t discovered this functionality yet, you can mute notifications for certain groups. You’re welcome.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer, including the music of Bruce Springsteen and the best diners in the world. If you're dying to see more hockey content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Mikey

Penn State Hockey Releases 2018-19 Roster

Brett Murray is no longer on the team after an uneventful tenure in Happy Valley that saw him score just one goal in 33 games.

Penn State Football Ranked No. 10 In Preseason AP Top 25

While You Were Gone…

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Hockey Releases 2018-19 Roster

Brett Murray is no longer on the team after an uneventful tenure in Happy Valley that saw him score just one goal in 33 games.

Penn State Women’s Soccer Sophomores Start Season Strong

Penn State Women’s Soccer Beats Duquesne 6-0

Shea Moyer Lifts Penn State Women’s Soccer Past West Virginia 1-0

Penn State Women’s Soccer Poised For Strong 2018 Season

Student Life

Nominations Now Open For Gender-Neutral Homecoming Court

Rather than naming a king or queen, this year’s student court members will have the opportunity to receive the “Guide State Forward” Award.

Your Fall 2018 Sylly Week Playlist

While You Were Gone…

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Mayor Don Hahn Plans To Veto Overnight Parking Restrictions In Highlands Neighborhood

Those in favor of the ordinance plan to consider overturning the veto at a special meeting next Monday.

While You Were Gone…

Here’s a roundup of what went on around Penn State during summer break.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

What Changed In State College While You Were Away

With another summer in the books, here are all the changes to State College that happened while you were gone.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend