Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Home » News

LionPATH Adds User-Friendly Features For Fall Semester

Lexi Shimkonis | Onward State
By Matthew Fox
8/21/18 4:00 am

Hallelujah! We made a fuss, and Penn State listened. The university announced even more upgrades to LionPATH heading into the new school year. The new additions are intended to make the LionPATH’s Student Center more user-friendly.

Students can now download their class schedules to import into multiple different calendar apps, including Apple/iOS, Android, Google, and Microsoft Outlook on their mobile device or computer.

Thanks to the update, students will no longer need to log into LionPATH to check their waitlist status for a class throughout the add/drop period. Instead, they’ll automatically be notified via email if their status changes. (We heard a story about someone who forgot to check and missed even the late drop period for a class she apparently didn’t realize she was enrolled in, so this seems helpful in that situation.)

Students will also receive an email notification when final semester grades are posted or changed, so when you’re on the edge of your seat (read: hopefully at home stuffing your face with home cooking) after your last final to see where everything shakes out, you can just wait for the email notification.

The update also includes several new class roster features for Penn State faculty, including a “late dropped” indicator.

Matthew Fox

