Home » Football

Report: Penn State Working On Home-And-Home Series With Texas

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
8/21/18 12:11 pm

The University of Texas’ football program is reportedly working on a home-and-home series with Penn State, according to 247Sports.

The Longhorns have several high-profile non-conference matchups set up through 2027, and they’re currently in discussions with Georgia for a series that would likely be played in 2028 and 2029.

As a result, Texas would likely play home-and-home series with Penn State and Clemson in 2030 and 2031. However, 247Sports reports that an agreement with the Nittany Lions might be closer to completion than one with Clemson.

Penn State holds a 3-2 lead in its all-time series with the Longhorns. The two teams’ last meeting came in the 1997 Fiesta Bowl. Led by Joe Paterno, the Nittany Lions capped off an 11-2 season with an emphatic 38-15 victory.

The two teams last met in the regular season during a home-and-home series in 1989 and 1990. Penn State took a 16-12 victory on the road in the first game of the series, but the Longhorns upset Joe Paterno’s squad at Beaver Stadium en route to a 10-1 season.

Penn State’s future non-conference slate also includes a home-and-home series with Auburn, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech in the 2020s.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor.

