Penn State Police Plans Heavier Visibility At Home Football Games

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
8/22/18 8:55 am

As part of ongoing efforts to increase safety measures in Beaver Stadium, Penn State police assured that starting this season, fans will see an increased police visibility during home football games.

Police officers will be posted at each Beaver Stadium entry gate, and the Centre County Tactical Response Team will patrol the stadium throughout game day.

Despite Penn State police and the FBI investigating a recent mass shooting threat on Beaver Stadium, these additions are not related to any specific threats and have been in the making for months.

“On a typical game day, personnel from numerous law enforcement agencies at local, state, and federal levels are on hand to assist in providing security,” Penn State police chief Keith Morris said in a press release.

“This additional step is parallel with measures already being taken by major sports venues, mass transit hubs and similar sites across the United States, and is part of our effort to continually evaluate and improve our security operations.”

Other current safety regulations include a ban on backpacks, bags, and purses inside the stadium (though clear bags are allowed) and metal detectors at all entry gates, which were installed prior to the 2016 season.

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and digital journalism major from York, Pennsylvania. She is a major nerd and will probably talk your ear off about the most random things (she never shuts up). Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]).

