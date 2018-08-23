Chase Berger Named Sixth Captain In Penn State Hockey History

Penn State men’s hockey announced that senior center Chase Berger will serve as the team’s captain this season.

Berger is the sixth captain in program history, taking over for the recently-graduated James Robinson, who will play professionally in France this season. No. 8 was one of the team’s alternate captains last season, scoring 11 goals and 27 points as the team’s top center.

In addition to Berger, senior defenseman Kevin Kerr and junior winger Brandon Biro will serve as the team’s alternate captains. Both players will don an “A” on their sweater for the first time in their Penn State careers.

Injuries have plagued Kerr for most of his time in Hockey Valley, but No. 5 finished second on the team with a plus-minus rating of +12 last year. If he can stay healthy, Kerr has the potential to replace Trevor Hamilton as the anchor of Penn State’s defense.

Biro was part of the famous freshman class that led Penn State to a Big Ten championship in the 2016-17 season, but he’ll take on a leadership role as he enters his junior year. He spent most of last season playing on the right wing of a line with classmates Nate Sucese and Denis Smirnov, scoring 31 points to finish second on the team behind Andrew Sturtz.

The trio will make its regular season debut as captains on October 11 at Pegula Ice Arena. Penn State takes on 2018 NCAA Tournament qualifier Clarkson to begin the 2018-19 regular season.

