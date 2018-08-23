PSU news by
Kirk Herbstreit Continues Penn State Love Affair With 2018 Herbie Awards

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Austin Smith
8/23/18 9:11 am

Closet Penn State fan Kirk Herbstreit continued to dish out his love for Penn State on Wednesday night.

Trace McSorley, Miles Sanders, Tommy Stevens, and even the White Out all received accolades during the Ohio State graduate’s annual “Herbie Awards.” He called McSorley the most exciting player in college football and repeated his Heisman prediction for No. 9.

In addition to those awards, the Ashburn, VA, native was one of five players nominated for the “Ultimate Herbie,” which is basically given to Herbstreit’s favorite players. Stanford’s Bryce Love took home this award ahead of McSorley and Michigan State’s Khari Willis.

Miles Sanders won the Herbie as the player with the biggest shoes to fill this season. Sanders’ predecessor, in case you’ve somehow forgotten, is none other than Saquon Barkley, so No. 24 will finally take the starting job after coming out of high school as a five-star recruit. Herbstreit doesn’t do much to hide his love for Penn State, but this isn’t a homer pick as much as it is an obvious choice.

Tommy Stevens also took home a Herbie award for being one of the most unselfish players in college football. No. 2 could have transferred away, but decided to stick around after plenty of speculation. According to Herbstreit, Stevens could be a breakout star when he finally gets his chance to start as a senior in 2019.

Aside from these individual accolades, Penn State’s White Out and student section won each of their respective awards as the best atmosphere and student section in the nation. Herbstreit nominated Beaver Stadium for being one of the best-looking stadiums, but it lost out to the Rose Bowl.

Herbstreit repeated his prediction of Penn State appearing in the College Football Playoff, but added on a Big Ten championship prediction for the Nittany Lions.

And which game is Herbie most looking forward to? Obviously, he picked the Ohio State-Penn State White Out on September 29.

Austin Smith

Austin Smith is a rising junior broadcast journalism major. He grew up in New Jersey and is a writer for Onward State. He specializes in football, basketball, and eating Insomnia Cookies.

