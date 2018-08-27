Annual LION Bash Aims To Connect Students With Local Residents

State College’s fourth annual Living In One Neighborhood (LION) Bash will take place Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. as a welcome back event for the Happy Valley community.

The event aims to bring students together with community residents and educate them about the many events and opportunities in the borough. It also serves as a chance for attendees to learn about different services and ordinances that are in place to make downtown safer.

LION Bash features a wide variety of “engagement stations” for attendees to explore. This year those will include a wide variety of local businesses and organizations such as Duck Donuts, Rita’s Italian Ice, Centre County Women’s Resource Center, and Happy Valley Improv.

There will be more than 150 engagement stations — a full list is available here — as well as activities for all ages and opportunities to get in on a variety of free giveaways.

The 100 and 200 blocks of South Allen Street will be shut down to traffic for the event.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)