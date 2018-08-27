PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

Penn State Career Services To Host Open House

By Austin Smith
8/27/18 4:08 am

Nervous for that upcoming job interview? Well, you just might be in luck.

Penn State’s Career Services is having an open house on Wednesday for any student looking for assistance. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bank of America Career Services Center.

Stop by if you have any questions, are looking for some advice, or just want a quick bite to eat.  This is a great chance to become exposed to a professional atmosphere and get prepared for life outside of school.

Students will have the opportunity to tour the building, meet the staff, become aware of internship/networking resources on campus, and much more.

If you need to look nice for an upcoming event, you can even check out the professional attire closet — a free resource provided by Career Services that gives students access to up-scale clothing for interviews.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Austin Smith

Austin Smith is a rising junior broadcast journalism major. He grew up in New Jersey and is a writer for Onward State. He specializes in football, basketball, and eating Insomnia Cookies.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Comcast, Fox Reach Agreement To Continue Carrying Big Ten Network

In addition to re-adding the Big Ten Network to its Sports and Entertainment package, Comcast will carry Big Ten football games on FS1 this season.

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Grinds Out 1-0 Win Against No. 7 Virginia

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Navy

Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To UCLA 2-1

Jonni Parker Leads Penn State Women’s Volleyball Past UMBC

Student Life

Freshman 101: Nittanyville Basics

Nittanyville camps outside of Beaver Stadium’s Gate A leading up to every home game week in order to get the best seats in the house on game day.

Fueled By Creamery Visit, Hawaii Wins Little League World Series

10 Questions With ABTS Executive Director Jake Griggs

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Movin’ On Expands To Add Fall Festival ‘Movin’ In’

Artists for the concert haven’t yet been announced, but Movin’ On says the reveal is “coming soon.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

We Want To Hear About Your Best Tailgating Traditions

Every tailgating tradition has a backstory and we want to know yours.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend