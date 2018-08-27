Penn State Career Services To Host Open House

Nervous for that upcoming job interview? Well, you just might be in luck.

Penn State’s Career Services is having an open house on Wednesday for any student looking for assistance. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bank of America Career Services Center.

Stop by if you have any questions, are looking for some advice, or just want a quick bite to eat. This is a great chance to become exposed to a professional atmosphere and get prepared for life outside of school.

Students will have the opportunity to tour the building, meet the staff, become aware of internship/networking resources on campus, and much more.

If you need to look nice for an upcoming event, you can even check out the professional attire closet — a free resource provided by Career Services that gives students access to up-scale clothing for interviews.

