Home » Football

Penn State Football Tries Out New ‘Call Of Duty’ Game Thanks To Saquon Barkley

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
8/27/18 4:07 am

Penn State football got to try out the newest “Call of Duty” video game before its release to the public with the help of an old friend.

“Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” will be available to the public on October 12, but apparently October release dates are no match for Penn State legends. The team’s gaming session was put together with the help of former Nittany Lion Saquon Barkley.

Head coach James Franklin showed the team a brief video from No. 26 during a team meeting. Before announcing the big news, Barkley said how much he misses the team and offered his support ahead of the start of the regular season.

“I wanna say I miss you guys so much,” Barkley said. “I know you guys have been working your butt and grinding every single day.”

After Barkley’s speech, it was game time for the players. Several monitors were set up so everybody could play together in online games, and the Nittany Lion himself even got some gaming in as part of the event.

Koa Farmer and the Nittany Lion seemed to struggle based on the clips shown — at least compared to the always enthusiastic KJ Hamler.

As evidenced by the players’ enthusiasm, Call of Duty is still a big deal despite the fact that the first edition of the game was released in 2003.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

