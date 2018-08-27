PSU news by
The Basement Nightspot Opens With Similar Feel To Indigo Minus Slight Changes

Oyoma Asinor | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
8/27/18 4:10 am

The Basement Nightspot, which replaced Indigo after the nightclub closed for renovations and re-branding over the summer, held its grand opening over the weekend in time for Sylly Week.

If you thrived on Thursday nights at the College Avenue bar, you’ll notice one glaring change: no more dollar teas. Those Long Islands are now $2 during Happy Hour throughout the weekend.

The similar setup will likely lead you right back to whichever bar was your favorite inside the club.

Despite the lack of dollar teas and creative naming, not much has changed.

Happy Hour on Thursday and Friday is now an hour longer, starting at 9 p.m. and finishing off per usual at midnight. Saturday Happy Hour is still 10 p.m. to midnight and there’s (still) no Happy Hour on Fridays and Saturdays during football weekends.

The Basement Nightspot will also be open an additional night during the weekend. The club introduced “Industry Sundays,” which will feature $1 drinks all night with a free yellow cup.

Seating is no longer at a premium, but the area with couches and reserved sections remains.

Indigo’s three primary DJs will return. DJ Cashous and DJ Knick G will continue in their Thursday and Saturday night spots respectively, while DJ Alex Nepa is moving from Friday nights to Sunday nights. DJ Rictor, who previously worked with Penn State Athletics, is taking over on Fridays.

As for changes to the interior, most of the nightclub looks familiar. The most noticeable change is the increased seating and the missing staircase that connected the dance floor to the top bar.

A good portion of the dance floor is now occupied by a seating area and one of the staircases has been removed.

On its opening weekend, the lines down College Ave. felt largely the same. There may be slight changes, but if you’re looking for the atmosphere that Indigo provided, you’ll likely be pleased with the Basement Nightspot.

Steve Connelly

