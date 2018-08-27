PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Greek Life

VP For Student Affairs Damon Sims Discusses University’s Enhanced Role In

Joe Whitman | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
8/27/18 12:59 pm

Penn State vice president for Student Affairs Damon Sims penned a post for President Barron’s blog noting change in the university’s relationship with Greek life since it levied strict regulations for fraternities and sororities following the death of sophomore Tim Piazza at Beta Theta Pi in February 2017.

Sims pointed out a number of changes Penn State has made to curb safety issues within Greek life — including the introduction of a Greek scorecard to show strengths and weaknesses in each chapter on campus, its focus on educational initiatives, delaying of formal recruitment until the spring, and expansion of resources in the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

Yet the biggest change of note is that Sims says the university will monitor social activities in frats and report on violations to the Office of Student Conduct, compared to allowing the national organizations to have control over their members.

“In the past, the natural autonomy assumed by these private organizations, located, as many of them are, on private property beyond the University’s reach, led the governing councils to monitor and discipline their member organizations,” Sims wrote.

Through the months following Piazza’s death, the university has often used that “natural autonomy” to deflect blame for the ongoing issues monitoring Greek life — even after a December 2017 grand jury report on Penn State Greek life implicated the university’s efforts as faulty prior to its change in regulations.

“Short of us sitting in that house — on private property, privately managed — if people are willing to hide that type of behavior and protect that level of secrecy, I do not see how it is that the university will ever know that it’s happening,” Barron said at a press conference hours after charges were announced for the former brothers of Beta Theta Pi in May 2017.

Alongside the changes that Sims noted, he also said that the Piazzas will be on campus this week speaking to Greek life leaders. 

“We are joined with the Piazzas in a deeply sincere quest for progress and change that avoids further pain for other families. I believe our student leaders are sincerely committed to the necessary changes, too,” he wrote.

You can read the full letter here.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Comcast, Fox Reach Agreement To Continue Carrying Big Ten Network

In addition to re-adding the Big Ten Network to its Sports and Entertainment package, Comcast will carry Big Ten football games on FS1 this season.

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Grinds Out 1-0 Win Against No. 7 Virginia

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Navy

Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To UCLA 2-1

Jonni Parker Leads Penn State Women’s Volleyball Past UMBC

Student Life

Freshman 101: Nittanyville Basics

Nittanyville camps outside of Beaver Stadium’s Gate A leading up to every home game week in order to get the best seats in the house on game day.

Penn State Career Services To Host Open House

Fueled By Creamery Visit, Hawaii Wins Little League World Series

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Movin’ On Expands To Add Fall Festival ‘Movin’ In’

Artists for the concert haven’t yet been announced, but Movin’ On says the reveal is “coming soon.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

We Want To Hear About Your Best Tailgating Traditions

Every tailgating tradition has a backstory and we want to know yours.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend