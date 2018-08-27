PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

We Want To Hear About Your Best Tailgating Traditions

Bobby Chen | Onward State
By Gabriela Stevenson
8/27/18 4:00 am

College is for now, but tailgating is forever. Though we’ve seen it change through the years, at the heart of every tailgate is a love of friends, community, and Penn State football.

Some of the best traditions Penn Staters know come from underneath the canopies, down the beer bongs, and flying into the cornhole boards surrounding Beaver Stadium. Every tailgate has a backstory and we want to know yours.

Fill out the form below and share your best Penn State tailgating tradition. Send any pictures that accompany your story to [email protected] with your name and graduation year.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Gabriela

Songs I Want To Hear Regularly In Beaver Stadium: Part Two

Hear me out on this one: I think I’ve come up with a decent list of tracks to accompany “The Middle”/”Encore” on this year’s playlist.

The Weird, Wacky, And Wonderful World Of Penn State Craigslist

Pop Up Ave Urban Flea To Fill Fraser Street With Food, Music, Handmade Goods

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Comcast, Fox Reach Agreement To Continue Carrying Big Ten Network

In addition to re-adding the Big Ten Network to its Sports and Entertainment package, Comcast will carry Big Ten football games on FS1 this season.

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Grinds Out 1-0 Win Against No. 7 Virginia

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Navy

Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To UCLA 2-1

Jonni Parker Leads Penn State Women’s Volleyball Past UMBC

Student Life

Freshman 101: Nittanyville Basics

Nittanyville camps outside of Beaver Stadium’s Gate A leading up to every home game week in order to get the best seats in the house on game day.

Penn State Career Services To Host Open House

Fueled By Creamery Visit, Hawaii Wins Little League World Series

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Movin’ On Expands To Add Fall Festival ‘Movin’ In’

Artists for the concert haven’t yet been announced, but Movin’ On says the reveal is “coming soon.”

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Joey Bada$$ Lights Up HUB Lawn For SPA’s Nittany Block Party

The hip-hop star put on a show as he played both hits and throwbacks to kick off the year for the Student Programming Association.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend