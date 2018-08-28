PSU news by
Legion Of Blue To Host Second Annual ‘Fill The Forum’ Night

Mary Frances Pillon | Onward State
By Mitch Stewart
8/28/18 4:04 am

Penn State men’s basketball’s official student section, Legion of Blue, will host its second annual #FillTheForum night at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 30 in 108 Forum.

The student section has gone by several names over the years — including the Nitwitts and Nittany Nation — before selecting the current name prior to the 2015-16 season. More than 350 students attended last year’s first-ever #FillTheForum event.

The event will feature a meet and greet with the Nittany Lions and other special guests in attendance. It will also serve as an information session on everything from how to get involved with the club to purchasing season tickets.

Even if you’re not a huge basketball fan, don’t pass on the invitation just yet. LoB will give away free Justin Timberlake concert tickets, TVs, shirts, other prizes, and (of course) free food for those who make it to the meeting. At the very least, show up Thursday if you’re already starting to get sick of eating at the dining hall.

Student season tickets include all home games — including those played over breaks — and are available for $35 here.  Season ticket holders have early access to the BJC and will be offered free food before every home game while supplies last.

Mitch Stewart

