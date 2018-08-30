Penn State Football Traffic: What To Expect On The Road To Happy Valley
Sitting in traffic is my personal version of hell — especially on a sunny Friday afternoon in Happy Valley when I’d much rather be laying out on Old Main Lawn chowing down on an Irving’s breakfast special.
Luckily, I won’t need to drive to get to Beaver Stadium this season, though I pity those who do. Here’s what kind of traffic and delays you can expect as you make your way to State College this fall.
From the Harrisburg area:
- Lane restrictions on Route 283 in southeastern Dauphin County for about 6 miles between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 341
- Route 322 in Centre County restricted by a crossover from Decker Valley Road to Sand Mountain Road — only one lane available in each direction and a 13-foot width restriction about a mile from Potters Mills
From the Altoona area:
- Possible lane closures and a width restriction in two areas on I-99 between 17th Street and Tipton as well as a 14-foot width restriction at the Tyrone bridge/mile-marker 48 with bridge work zone speeds reduced to 55 mph (expected to end October 5)
From the Williamsport area:
- Lane restrictions (one in each direction) and a 14-foot width restriction on Route 15 at Winfield in Union County
- A new traffic signal on Route 26 at the end of the I-80 westbound off-ramp at the Bellefonte/161 exit
From western Pennsylvania:
- On 1-80 eastbound, lane closures and 12-foot width restrictions from Emlenton to Knox with speed reduced to 60 mph in work zones (paving expected to end September 23, bridge work expected to end October 23)
- Lane restrictions for eastbound traffic across the Moshannon Creek bridge at mile-marker 141 in Centre County (installed after Labor Day, will remain through early October)
In State College:
- North Atherton Street will have two lanes open in each direction for traffic headed from North Hills Place to Cherry Lane throughout Labor Day weekend — center lanes closed, no left turns
