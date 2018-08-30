PSU news by
Penn State Football Traffic: What To Expect On The Road To Happy Valley

David Abruzzese | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
8/30/18 4:07 am

Sitting in traffic is my personal version of hell — especially on a sunny Friday afternoon in Happy Valley when I’d much rather be laying out on Old Main Lawn chowing down on an Irving’s breakfast special.

Luckily, I won’t need to drive to get to Beaver Stadium this season, though I pity those who do. Here’s what kind of traffic and delays you can expect as you make your way to State College this fall.

From the Harrisburg area:

  • Lane restrictions on Route 283 in southeastern Dauphin County for about 6 miles between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 341
  • Route 322 in Centre County restricted by a crossover from Decker Valley Road to Sand Mountain Road — only one lane available in each direction and a 13-foot width restriction about a mile from Potters Mills

From the Altoona area: 

  • Possible lane closures and a width restriction in two areas on I-99 between 17th Street and Tipton as well as a 14-foot width restriction at the Tyrone bridge/mile-marker 48 with bridge work zone speeds reduced to 55 mph (expected to end October 5)

From the Williamsport area:

  • Lane restrictions (one in each direction) and a 14-foot width restriction on Route 15 at Winfield in Union County
  • A new traffic signal on Route 26 at the end of the I-80 westbound off-ramp at the Bellefonte/161 exit

From western Pennsylvania:

  • On 1-80 eastbound,  lane closures and 12-foot width restrictions from Emlenton to Knox with speed reduced to 60 mph in work zones (paving expected to end September 23, bridge work expected to end October 23)
  • Lane restrictions for eastbound traffic across the Moshannon Creek bridge at mile-marker 141 in Centre County (installed after Labor Day, will remain through early October)

In State College:

  • North Atherton Street will have two lanes open in each direction for traffic headed from North Hills Place to Cherry Lane throughout Labor Day weekend — center lanes closed, no left turns

Cassady is a sophomore English and digital journalism major from York, Pennsylvania. She is a major nerd and will probably talk your ear off about the most random things (she never shuts up). Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]).

Freshman 101: Your First Home Football Game

Even after all your “firsts” at Penn State, nothing is a better crash course in becoming a Penn Stater than football season.

