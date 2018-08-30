Penn State Football Traffic: What To Expect On The Road To Happy Valley

Sitting in traffic is my personal version of hell — especially on a sunny Friday afternoon in Happy Valley when I’d much rather be laying out on Old Main Lawn chowing down on an Irving’s breakfast special.

Luckily, I won’t need to drive to get to Beaver Stadium this season, though I pity those who do. Here’s what kind of traffic and delays you can expect as you make your way to State College this fall.

From the Harrisburg area:

Lane restrictions on Route 283 in southeastern Dauphin County for about 6 miles between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 341

Route 322 in Centre County restricted by a crossover from Decker Valley Road to Sand Mountain Road — only one lane available in each direction and a 13-foot width restriction about a mile from Potters Mills



From the Altoona area:



Possible lane closures and a width restriction in two areas on I-99 between 17th Street and Tipton as well as a 14-foot width restriction at the Tyrone bridge/mile-marker 48 with bridge work zone speeds reduced to 55 mph (expected to end October 5)

From the Williamsport area:

Lane restrictions (one in each direction) and a 14-foot width restriction on Route 15 at Winfield in Union County

A new traffic signal on Route 26 at the end of the I-80 westbound off-ramp at the Bellefonte/161 exit

From western Pennsylvania:



On 1-80 eastbound, lane closures and 12-foot width restrictions from Emlenton to Knox with speed reduced to 60 mph in work zones (paving expected to end September 23, bridge work expected to end October 23)

Lane restrictions for eastbound traffic across the Moshannon Creek bridge at mile-marker 141 in Centre County (installed after Labor Day, will remain through early October)

In State College:

North Atherton Street will have two lanes open in each direction for traffic headed from North Hills Place to Cherry Lane throughout Labor Day weekend — center lanes closed, no left turns

