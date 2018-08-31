PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

[Column] Penn State’s Home-And-Home Series With Temple Is A Mistake

Jack Lukow | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
8/31/18 4:09 am

Nope, this isn’t a joke. 

Penn State will play a home-and-home series with Temple during the 2026-27 seasons — likely leaving the Nittany Lions without a Power Five opponent for the 2026 slate when they travel to Philadelphia.

The way scheduling works out in the current Big Ten format, Penn State will play nine conference games (alternating between five home games in even years and four in odd years). Years when Penn State only has four conference home games means it would have to play three non-conference home games to reach its usual seven-game home slate. 

That leaves the Nittany Lions one allotted non-conference away game every two years (meaning just one home-and-home). Power Five opponents tend to only bite at scheduling home-and-homes, guaranteeing their fans at least one quality home matchup.

In essence, scheduling Temple to a home-and-home takes out the possibility of having a résumé-boosting non-conference game for at least one season, which would be crucial if the Nittany Lions are in playoff contention.

Take a look at the non-conference marquee matchups in the coming years, and it truly appeared that Penn State finally turned the page from scheduling Group-of-Five/perennial middle-of-the-road Power Five schools like Virginia, Syracuse, and Pitt.

The Nittany Lions will face Virginia Tech in 2020 and 2025, West Virginia in 2023 and 2024, and Auburn — their first regular season SEC meeting since Alabama in 2011 — during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Did sticking with the “philosophy” of scheduling at least one Power Five opponent and bringing “great games to Beaver Stadium” go out the window when Temple called?

Or is Penn State learning its lesson that playing Power Five schools opens the team to potential early season losses like it did against Pitt in 2016, as Pittsburgh Sports Now’s Alan Saunders suggests?

That’s probably not the case, with the aforementioned difficult non-conference slate ahead in the coming years and the fact that Temple did just knock off the Nittany Lions in 2015.

Still, it’s not a great look scheduling Temple to a home-and-home and questions like Saunders’s will get asked, especially since Penn State is taking full advantage of the recently relaxed Big Ten rules on scheduling FCS opponents — bringing Villanova and Delaware to Beaver Stadium four times in the next decade.

At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter as long as the Nittany Lions win all their games in a season, right?

Well, that’s happened just once in the Big Ten championship game era, and that team was ineligible for both the conference title game and postseason.

So if you’re on the College Football Playoff bubble, do you want to have a win over Virginia Tech, West Virginia, or any other quality Power Five school on your resume, or do you want to be the team that looks like it hid from a challenge and scheduled Temple?

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Steve

College Football Experts Jumping On Penn State Playoff Bandwagon

Quite a few experts — spanning networks including ESPN, Fox Sports, and CBS — are predicting the Nittany Lions to grab a spot in the top four come season’s end.

Manny Bowen Says He Left Football Program To Focus On Degree

VP For Student Affairs Damon Sims Discusses University’s Enhanced Role In Greek Life

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Soccer Bounces Back Against James Madison, 3-0

The Nittany Lions were in control from start to finish — tallying a pair of early-second half goals and shutting out the Dukes to rebound after from a tough loss to No. 2 UCLA on Sunday.

Penn State Wrestling Reshuffles Lineup, Bo Nickal Moves Up To 197 lbs

Penn State Cross Country Eyes National Stage For 2018 Season

Legion Of Blue To Host Second Annual ‘Fill The Forum’ Night

Comcast, Fox Reach Agreement To Continue Carrying Big Ten Network

Student Life

New Org Lion Caucus Serves As A Focal Point For Student Advocacy

While the Office of Government and Community Relations dedicates great time and effort to building relationships with elected officials, there’s nothing like hearing the impact of legislation from a student.

Freshman 101: How To Pick Your Seat In Beaver Stadium

UPUA Funds Resume Printing, Red Zone Action Week

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Previewing The Enemy: Appalachian State Mountaineers

Despite some turnover in key positions, the Mountaineers’ strong defense and running game may prove to be a lot to handle.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Freshman 101: How To Pick Your Seat In Beaver Stadium

We broke down how Beaver Stadium’s student section shakes out, so you can find a seat that is perfect for you.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend