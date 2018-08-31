PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Dominates Temple 4-0

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
8/31/18 7:44 pm

No. 6 Penn State field hockey dominated Temple on Friday evening, coming away with a 4-0 victory in Philadelphia.

Freshman defender Anna Simon’s first two NCAA goals were the first two markers of tonight’s game. Seniors Emily Klingler and Aurelia Meijer added late goals to put the finishing touches on a dominating performance for Char Morett-Curtiss’s squad.

Penn State outshot the Owls 42-1 in tonight’s game.

How It Happened

The Nittany Lions dominated the shot counter throughout tonight’s game. They held Temple without a shot throughout the first half while taking 22 of their own, suffocating the Owls’ attack consistently while generating plenty of scoring chances through penalty corners.

Of those 22 first-half shots, however, only one beat Temple goalie Chloe Johnson. Freshman defender Anna Simon recorded her first NCAA goal off of a penalty corner late in the first half to open the scoring. The penalty corner leading to Simon’s goal was one of 18 the Nittany Lions won in the first half.

Char Morett-Curtiss’s squad did an excellent job generating chances in the first half, but the team’s finishing left a lot to be desired in the first 35 minutes of the game.

The Nittany Lions continued to dominate possession and generate scoring chances, winning the first nine penalty corners of the second half. They finally conceded their first and only shot against of the game midway through the half, but it missed the net of starting goalie Jenny Rizzo.

Penn State continued to struggle finishing its chances until the 58th minute of the game.

Anna Simon doubled her goal total with just under 15 minutes to play in regulation off of her team’s tenth penalty corner of the half. Madison Morano and Mary Nell Smith notched the assists on Simon’s second tally.

A pair of seniors added goals to put the finishing touches on an excellent team performance. Emily Klingler opened her 2018 goal-scoring account 77 seconds after Simon’s second goal, and Aurelia Meijer’s first tally of the year extended Penn State’s lead to four with 4:52 to play.

Player Of The Game

Anna Simon | Freshman | Defense

The Hanau, Germany native’s first-half goal gave her team a lead it would not relinquish, and she added another tally midway through the second half for good measure.

What’s Next

Penn State (2-0) will take on Princeton at the Penn State Field Hockey complex on Tuesday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Athletics Launches New Mobile App

The new app pushes for mobile ticket management and fast access to game and match schedules.

Penn State Women’s Soccer Bounces Back Against James Madison, 3-0

Penn State Wrestling Reshuffles Lineup, Bo Nickal Moves Up To 197 lbs

Penn State Cross Country Eyes National Stage For 2018 Season

Legion Of Blue To Host Second Annual ‘Fill The Forum’ Night

Student Life

Onward State’s Official Senior Bucket List: Beaver Stadium Edition

You’ve got seven Saturdays left. Time to start checking things off your list.

New Org Lion Caucus Serves As A Focal Point For Student Advocacy

Freshman 101: How To Pick Your Seat In Beaver Stadium

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Previewing The Enemy: Appalachian State Mountaineers

Despite some turnover in key positions, the Mountaineers’ strong defense and running game may prove to be a lot to handle.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Freshman 101: How To Pick Your Seat In Beaver Stadium

We broke down how Beaver Stadium’s student section shakes out, so you can find a seat that is perfect for you.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend