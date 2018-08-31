No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Dominates Temple 4-0

No. 6 Penn State field hockey dominated Temple on Friday evening, coming away with a 4-0 victory in Philadelphia.

Freshman defender Anna Simon’s first two NCAA goals were the first two markers of tonight’s game. Seniors Emily Klingler and Aurelia Meijer added late goals to put the finishing touches on a dominating performance for Char Morett-Curtiss’s squad.

Penn State outshot the Owls 42-1 in tonight’s game.

How It Happened

The Nittany Lions dominated the shot counter throughout tonight’s game. They held Temple without a shot throughout the first half while taking 22 of their own, suffocating the Owls’ attack consistently while generating plenty of scoring chances through penalty corners.

Of those 22 first-half shots, however, only one beat Temple goalie Chloe Johnson. Freshman defender Anna Simon recorded her first NCAA goal off of a penalty corner late in the first half to open the scoring. The penalty corner leading to Simon’s goal was one of 18 the Nittany Lions won in the first half.

Char Morett-Curtiss’s squad did an excellent job generating chances in the first half, but the team’s finishing left a lot to be desired in the first 35 minutes of the game.

The Nittany Lions continued to dominate possession and generate scoring chances, winning the first nine penalty corners of the second half. They finally conceded their first and only shot against of the game midway through the half, but it missed the net of starting goalie Jenny Rizzo.

Penn State continued to struggle finishing its chances until the 58th minute of the game.

Anna Simon doubled her goal total with just under 15 minutes to play in regulation off of her team’s tenth penalty corner of the half. Madison Morano and Mary Nell Smith notched the assists on Simon’s second tally.

A pair of seniors added goals to put the finishing touches on an excellent team performance. Emily Klingler opened her 2018 goal-scoring account 77 seconds after Simon’s second goal, and Aurelia Meijer’s first tally of the year extended Penn State’s lead to four with 4:52 to play.

Player Of The Game

Anna Simon | Freshman | Defense

The Hanau, Germany native’s first-half goal gave her team a lead it would not relinquish, and she added another tally midway through the second half for good measure.

What’s Next

Penn State (2-0) will take on Princeton at the Penn State Field Hockey complex on Tuesday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m.

