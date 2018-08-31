PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Onward State’s Official Senior Bucket List: Beaver Stadium Edition

Gabriela Stevenson | Onward State
By Gabriela Stevenson
8/31/18 4:12 am

You may be in denial, seniors, but you’ve only got one more year left at Penn State. There are some experiences you can only get as a student once football begins, so make the most of your last season with our official Beaver Stadium senior bucket list. Print it out and complete all 18 items every Penn Stater needs to try before they leave the student section for the last time:

Hand your phone off to a friend so they can document you being popcorned, grab a selfie with a Nittany Lion (not while he’s crowd surfing), and practice all night if it means you can beat a Penn State dad in cornhole. You’ve got seven Saturdays left. Time to get started.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a senior majoring in print and digital journalism and Onward State's student life editor. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia" (she looked up the exact driving time). She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at [email protected], or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Gabriela

Freshman 101: Your First Home Football Game

Even after all your “firsts” at Penn State, nothing is a better crash course in becoming a Penn Stater than football season.

Songs I Want To Hear Regularly In Beaver Stadium: Part Two

We Want To Hear About Your Best Tailgating Traditions

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Soccer Bounces Back Against James Madison, 3-0

The Nittany Lions were in control from start to finish — tallying a pair of early-second half goals and shutting out the Dukes to rebound after from a tough loss to No. 2 UCLA on Sunday.

Penn State Wrestling Reshuffles Lineup, Bo Nickal Moves Up To 197 lbs

Penn State Cross Country Eyes National Stage For 2018 Season

Legion Of Blue To Host Second Annual ‘Fill The Forum’ Night

Comcast, Fox Reach Agreement To Continue Carrying Big Ten Network

Student Life

New Org Lion Caucus Serves As A Focal Point For Student Advocacy

While the Office of Government and Community Relations dedicates great time and effort to building relationships with elected officials, there’s nothing like hearing the impact of legislation from a student.

Freshman 101: How To Pick Your Seat In Beaver Stadium

UPUA Funds Resume Printing, Red Zone Action Week

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

Join Onward State: Fall 2018 Application

Onward State is hiring for the fall semester and we’d love to have you join us.

Previewing The Enemy: Appalachian State Mountaineers

Despite some turnover in key positions, the Mountaineers’ strong defense and running game may prove to be a lot to handle.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Freshman 101: How To Pick Your Seat In Beaver Stadium

We broke down how Beaver Stadium’s student section shakes out, so you can find a seat that is perfect for you.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend