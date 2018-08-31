PSU news by
Penn State Athletics Launches New Mobile App

Penn State Athletics
By Gabriela Stevenson
8/31/18 4:11 am

Penn State Athletics launched a new version of its mobile app with a host of updated features, including ticketing information and fast access to game and match schedules.

The app displays the same content as the Penn State Athletics newly revamped website, but instead is broken down into five much simpler sections. The home page is the place for athletics news across the board, complete with a handy notification at the top that shows how many games there are in the upcoming week.

Most options in the sidebar pull you out of the app and into the the mobile website. Athletics seems to be pushing for mobile ticket management — it’s featured on both the sidebar and the bottom toolbar.

The schedule section is next, laying out the games and matches of the day and offering a calendar option if you want to skip around and see Penn State Athletics’ overall record for the day (a strange but not necessarily unwanted feature). 

You can create an account, log in to your existing account, and turn on notifications for certain sports, as well.

LionVision videos (not to be confused with LionVision VR, Athletics’ virtual reality channel) like weekly press conferences and live streams are available on the app. You can choose organize videos by sport and watch videos live or on demand.

Beisdes the “Manage My Tickets” in Ticketmaster option that you can access from two different places in the app, the ticket information section also features ticket management guides, ticket information about each sport, and an option to find tickets (back on Ticketmaster again).

