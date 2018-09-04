PSU news by
CPA Broadway Tour Tickets On Sale Wednesday For Students

Sam Panko | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
9/4/18 7:19 am

Penn State students already enjoy the perk of discounted tickets to Center for the Performing Arts presentations, but Broadway lovers will be pleased to hear that students will receive an extra 15 percent discount on five touring Broadway musicals during a one-day sale Wednesday, September 5.

Tickets will be priced at $42.40 for section one and $34.85 for section two and can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Eisenhower Auditorium.

Productions coming to Eisenhower Auditorium include:

Students will need their Penn State ID to purchase tickets, and will be able to reserve one ticket per event. Those who would like to sit together should purchase tickets at the same time.

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a sophomore English and digital journalism major from York, Pennsylvania. She is a major nerd and will probably talk your ear off about the most random things (she never shuts up). Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]).

