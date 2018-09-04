CPA Broadway Tour Tickets On Sale Wednesday For Students
Penn State students already enjoy the perk of discounted tickets to Center for the Performing Arts presentations, but Broadway lovers will be pleased to hear that students will receive an extra 15 percent discount on five touring Broadway musicals during a one-day sale Wednesday, September 5.
Tickets will be priced at $42.40 for section one and $34.85 for section two and can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Eisenhower Auditorium.
Productions coming to Eisenhower Auditorium include:
- “Something Rotten!” November 7
- “Finding Neverland” January 23
- “Beautiful–The Carole King Musical” February 19-21 and 23-24 (matinees only)
- “The King and I” March 28
- “Kinky Boots” April 9-10
Students will need their Penn State ID to purchase tickets, and will be able to reserve one ticket per event. Those who would like to sit together should purchase tickets at the same time.
