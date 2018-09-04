Penn State Football Falls To No. 13 In AP Poll

Penn State football checked in at No. 13 in this week’s AP Poll following its nail-biter 45-38 overtime victory over Appalachian State.

The Nittany Lions slid to No. 13 following Saturday’s near-upset at Beaver Stadium. Wisconsin dropped to No. 5 and Ohio State moved up to the No. 4 spot after a win over Oregon State.

Penn State also dropped one spot in the USA Today Coaches Poll from No. 9 to No. 10 for Week 2.

Last week’s No. 10 AP ranking was the Nittany Lions’ second consecutive top-ten ranking in the preseason AP Poll.

