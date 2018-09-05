PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

Campus Rec Offers Gym Memberships To Alumni On Home Football Weekends

By Navin Zachariah
9/5/18 11:20 am

Penn State alumni in need of a place to exercise when returning to Happy Valley for football weekends will have the opportunity to use on-campus facilities thanks to a new membership deal.

Campus Recreation will offer membership passes to Penn State Alumni Association members on home football weekends. A single weekend pass can be purchased for $30, while a full-season package can be bought for a discounted $150.

“We want to give [visiting alumni and community members] a chance to experience what Campus Recreation has to offer,” Josh Davis, assistant director of Campus Recreation for membership, said in a release. “This is also a great way to reconnect with alumni who have utilized our services in the past and would like to experience it again, or see what new additions we now offer.”

The gym passes provide access to the IM Building, the White Building, Rec Hall, and the Natatorium from Friday through Sunday, though the IM Building and Natatorium are both closed on gameday Saturdays. For an additional $10 per day, members can also add a guest to their plan.

You can find more info on the alumni membership deal here.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Navin Zachariah

Navin is just your average Dallas Cowboys fan from "right outside of Philly." A biology major, Navin hopes to one day cure the Cowboys of Jason Garrett. He is one of the select few who actually like The Chainsmokers. And if you see someone who looks exactly like him around campus, it could actually be his identical twin brother. Navin always trusts the process. Feel free to contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @nzach3.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
More by Navin

Penn State Women’s Soccer Bounces Back Against James Madison, 3-0

The Nittany Lions were in control from start to finish — tallying a pair of early-second half goals and shutting out the Dukes to rebound after from a tough loss to No. 2 UCLA on Sunday.

Jegla Lab Emphasizes Evolution In Study Of The Nervous System

Girirajan Lab Seeks To Bridge The Gap Between Fly And Human Genomes

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Bayleigh Hoffman’s ‘Bubbly’ Personality Benefiting Penn State Volleyball

Bayleigh Hoffman’s journey of walking on to Penn State is a winding one, but the senior defensive specialist is already proving an asset.

No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Drops OT Decision To No. 4 Princeton 2-1

Penn State Women’s Soccer Loses To Wake Forest 1-0

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Texas A&M

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Temple

Student Life

Penn State Student Farm, Sustainability Institute To Host Annual Harvest Festival

The festival will be held at the farm on Big Hollow Road from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 6.

Staff Picks: The Worst Places To Have Class

CPA Broadway Tour Tickets On Sale Wednesday For Students

Plans Submitted For New KFC In State College

Developers have submitted preliminary land development plans to build a new KFC restaurant at 1780 S. Atherton St. in State College.

[Column] Pitt Matchup Is Just Like Any Normal Game For Penn State And That’s Why It’s Going Away

It’s not a slight at the Panthers. It’s just indicative of the true nature of the schools’ relationship: one-way disdain.

Why Are Penn State Student Tickets For The Pitt Game So Expensive? We Don’t Know

The football gods seem to want Penn State students to spend a whole lot to see the Pitt game.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

We Want To Know Where These Former Nittany Lions Went In Your Fantasy Drafts

Did anyone seriously draft Hack? Please let us know.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend