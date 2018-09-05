Campus Rec Offers Gym Memberships To Alumni On Home Football Weekends

Penn State alumni in need of a place to exercise when returning to Happy Valley for football weekends will have the opportunity to use on-campus facilities thanks to a new membership deal.

Campus Recreation will offer membership passes to Penn State Alumni Association members on home football weekends. A single weekend pass can be purchased for $30, while a full-season package can be bought for a discounted $150.

“We want to give [visiting alumni and community members] a chance to experience what Campus Recreation has to offer,” Josh Davis, assistant director of Campus Recreation for membership, said in a release. “This is also a great way to reconnect with alumni who have utilized our services in the past and would like to experience it again, or see what new additions we now offer.”

The gym passes provide access to the IM Building, the White Building, Rec Hall, and the Natatorium from Friday through Sunday, though the IM Building and Natatorium are both closed on gameday Saturdays. For an additional $10 per day, members can also add a guest to their plan.

You can find more info on the alumni membership deal here.

