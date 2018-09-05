Penn State Student Farm, Sustainability Institute To Host Annual Harvest Festival

The Penn State Student Farm will kick off the fall harvest season with its third annual Harvest Festival Institute from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 6.

The festival, hosted in partnership with Penn State’s Sustainability Institute, will be held at the farm on Big Hollow Road. The event will feature farm-fresh food and tours from members of the Student Farm Club.

Local cover band Table for Two will take care of the entertainment for the evening and face painting and planting activities will be available for families with kids. Attendees are encourage to wear sturdy shoes and bring a chair or blanket to sit on during the festivities.

Students and community members can catch a ride to the farm on a blue bus, departing from the Agricultural Administration Building at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. A bike pool will also meet at the Creamery and depart at 5:10 p.m.

The Student Farm will provide updates on its Facebook page in case of inclement weather.

