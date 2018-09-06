PSU news by
New Penn State Children’s Book Captures Story Of Iconic Weekend In State College

By Janelle Rothacker
9/6/18 9:35 am

There are few things that Penn State parents love more than sharing their blue and white pride with their kids. Thanks to a brand new children’s book, this task just got much easier.

A brand new officially licensed children’s book titled A Weekend in Happy Valley is now on the market, written by Penn State alumni siblings Conn and Andi Thieman.

The authors grew up in a Penn State family, but if you’re looking for their names on the cover, you won’t find them — the book is written under the pen name Nate N. E. Lyon.

The story follows the main character, Andrea, and her family on their trip to a Penn State football game. The book aims to give kids a taste of what life is like on campus and in downtown State College. 

Published by Mascot Books and produced by Triver House LLC, A Weekend In Happy Valley has colorful, eye-catching pages with a fun, easy-to-read story. In the book, the family has a busy weekend doing a host of iconic activities, much like most visiting families on game day weekends.

“Unlike other PSU-licensed children’s stories, A Weekend in Happy Valley is written for young children who may not yet be familiar with the sites of State College, and encourages family trips to campus,” alumnus Andi Thieman said.

The pages of the book are even scattered with hidden Penn State icons and objects that only a true Nittany Lion eye would recognize. The illustrations, which were created by Walter Policelli, are true to State College down to the smallest detail and include things like a Curtin Road sign, the Creamery, the Corner Room, and even a depiction of the library.

“The goal is to enhance a child’s experience on the trip, building anticipation for the weekend away, and increasing tourism for the region — in addition to being a fun, whimsical read,” Thieman said.

You can get your own copy online here.

