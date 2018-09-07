PSU news by
Food Truck Rally In The Valley To Benefit Centre House Emergency Shelter

Food Truck Rally in the Valley
By Gabriela Stevenson
9/7/18 1:52 am

It’s that time of year again in State College: food truck season.

The second annual Food Truck Rally in the Valley will return to downtown State College from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 9 on the 200 block of Allen Street.

The event, hosted by local nonprofit Housing Transitions, will benefit the Centre House, an 24-hour, year-round emergency shelter that provides sanctuary and food to homeless people in the area. Food trucks will donate a portion of their sales to the organization.

The event will feature food from more than five unique vendors, including The WeinerWagon, NOMAD Brazilian Munchies, Doan’s Bones Barbecue, and Brazilian Muchies. Local acoustic duo Hops & Vines will also perform at the event.

