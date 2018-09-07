Taco Bell, ESPN Team Up On Student Section Of The Year Award

Penn State students, get your shakers ready to take the South End Zone to the next level: Taco Bell and ESPN are teaming up to present the inaugural Live Más Student Section of the Year award to honor the nation’s best student section.

Unsurprisingly, Penn State made the cut for a preliminary list of “Student Sections to Watch” as the season gets underway.

Penn State is listed alongside opponents like Clemson, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, and Iowa, among others. The preliminary list doesn’t exclude schools from the competition; these are just the schools that will be watched most closely.

College GameDay host Rece Davis will lead the Student Section Selection Committee to decide the winner of this ultimately meaningless prestigious award. The remainder of the committee is rounded out by reporters Marty Smith and Molly McGrath along with six ESPN.com college football writers representing each of the Power Five conferences.

They may not decide who gets a shot at a national championship, but this committee is obviously on par with the College Football Playoff’s selection committee.

The committee will share weekly updates on which schools they’re watching that week and submit their picks for student section of the week. The first week’s award went to Notre Dame after the Fighting Irish started strong and really never stopped in a 24-17 win over Michigan.

Once week 10 of the college football season rolls around, the committee will put out a weekly Top 10 ranking based on their votes. From there, the top four student sections are selected and a winner will be chosen from that group, kind of like the actual College Football Playoff.

Throughout the season, students will have the opportunity to show the committee why they should be chosen as the top student section in the country. Students could also win tickets to the College Football Playoff if their school qualifies.

An official trophy will be presented to the winning student section at the College Football Awards Show at the College Football Hall of Fame hosted in Atlanta in December.

You can find more information about the promotion here.

