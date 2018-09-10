PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Football

Saquon Barkley Scores First NFL Touchdown, Dazzles In Regular Season Debut

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
9/10/18 9:03 am

Although he’s no longer tearing up Beaver Stadium, it should come as no surprise that Saquon Barkley impressed in his NFL debut.

Penn State’s No. 2 all-time rusher received 18 carries — totaling 106 yards on the ground and a touchdown. He also tacked on two catches for an additional 22 yards in the Giants’ 20-15 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Barkley only picked up twelve yards on eight carries in the first half, but he improved his game after the break (chalk it up to spending too much time with the second-half Nittany Lions) and showed off with a trademark hurdle over a Jacksonville defender to haul in an 18-yard reception at the end of the third quarter.

Barkley made his mark when he blew past three defenders and broke numerous tackles en route to a massive 68-yard touchdown. The score pulled the Giants within five points, but their comeback effort ultimately fell short.

The Coplay, PA, native may have a tough time putting up consistent numbers behind New York’s mediocre-at-best offensive line, but his ability to change the game on just a single touch is exactly why he was selected No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Penn State Football Rolls Through Pitt 51-6 At Heinz Field

Penn State improved to 2-0 with an emphatic win at Heinz Field.

Penn State Football Ranked No. 11 In AP Top 25

The Nittany Lions moved from last week’s No. 13 ranking following their 51-6 blowout over Pitt.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend