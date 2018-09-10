Saquon Barkley Scores First NFL Touchdown, Dazzles In Regular Season Debut

Although he’s no longer tearing up Beaver Stadium, it should come as no surprise that Saquon Barkley impressed in his NFL debut.

Penn State’s No. 2 all-time rusher received 18 carries — totaling 106 yards on the ground and a touchdown. He also tacked on two catches for an additional 22 yards in the Giants’ 20-15 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The first of many NFL touchdowns for @saquon pic.twitter.com/kRH1BbQssA — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 9, 2018

Barkley only picked up twelve yards on eight carries in the first half, but he improved his game after the break (chalk it up to spending too much time with the second-half Nittany Lions) and showed off with a trademark hurdle over a Jacksonville defender to haul in an 18-yard reception at the end of the third quarter.

Barkley made his mark when he blew past three defenders and broke numerous tackles en route to a massive 68-yard touchdown. The score pulled the Giants within five points, but their comeback effort ultimately fell short.

The Coplay, PA, native may have a tough time putting up consistent numbers behind New York’s mediocre-at-best offensive line, but his ability to change the game on just a single touch is exactly why he was selected No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)