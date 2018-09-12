PSU news by
Lady Lions Announce 2019 Pink Zone Matchup With Michigan

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Steve Connelly
9/12/18 9:45 am

The 13th annual Play4Kay game benefitting Pink Zone is slated for February 10 when Penn State women’s basketball hosts Michigan.

Often the most-packed crowd in the Bryce Jordan Center for the Lady Lions each season, the Play4Kay game has helped raise more than $2 million for Pink Zone since its inception in 2007.

The breast cancer awareness foundation distributes these funds to its six beneficiaries — including Mount Nittany Health Foundation, Penn State Cancer Institute, Kay Yow Foundation, PA Breast Cancer Coalition, JC Blair Memorial Hospital, and Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital.

On the court, the Lady Lions have posted a winning record when clad in pink. Penn State upset then-No. 25 Michigan thanks to a late comeback during the last meeting between the two teams in the annual Play4Kay game.

The Lady Lions could use some of that good fortune again this February, expecting to face one of the Big Ten’s top contenders after the Wolverines earned an NCAA Tournament bid last season.

Tipoff time is still TBD and single game ticket information hasn’t been released yet. The game will be streamed on BTN+.

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a senior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tries to be a photographer sometimes despite one of his photos inspiring the name of his future sports bar, the Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

