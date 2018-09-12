Lady Lions Announce 2019 Pink Zone Matchup With Michigan

The 13th annual Play4Kay game benefitting Pink Zone is slated for February 10 when Penn State women’s basketball hosts Michigan.

Often the most-packed crowd in the Bryce Jordan Center for the Lady Lions each season, the Play4Kay game has helped raise more than $2 million for Pink Zone since its inception in 2007.

The breast cancer awareness foundation distributes these funds to its six beneficiaries — including Mount Nittany Health Foundation, Penn State Cancer Institute, Kay Yow Foundation, PA Breast Cancer Coalition, JC Blair Memorial Hospital, and Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital.

On the court, the Lady Lions have posted a winning record when clad in pink. Penn State upset then-No. 25 Michigan thanks to a late comeback during the last meeting between the two teams in the annual Play4Kay game.

The Lady Lions could use some of that good fortune again this February, expecting to face one of the Big Ten’s top contenders after the Wolverines earned an NCAA Tournament bid last season.

Tipoff time is still TBD and single game ticket information hasn’t been released yet. The game will be streamed on BTN+.

