Small Forward Justin McKoy Commits To Penn State Hoops

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Austin Smith
9/12/18 7:33 pm

Penn State men’s basketball got its third commit of the 2019 class on Wednesday when Justin McKoy decided on the Nittany Lions. The small forward is unrated and had offers from 14 mid-majors, as well as Kansas State, per 247Sports.

McKoy, a native of Cary, NC, averaged more than 21 points and nine rebounds per game as a junior at Panther Creek High School — earning a spot on the Raleigh News & Observer‘s All-Metro team. He received an offer from the Nittany Lions in July, before visiting State College in August. 

You can check out McKoy’s highlights on his Hudl page.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound recruit will join three-star recruits Patrick Kelly and Abdou Tsimbila in next year’s class. The Nittany Lions currently hold the No. 26 recruiting class in the nation for 2019.

The commitment would fill the last of Penn State’s 13 available men’s basketball scholarships, but as we’ve seen in the past, spots come and go by the time the offseason rolls around. 

Austin Smith

Austin Smith is a rising junior broadcast journalism major. He grew up in New Jersey and is a writer for Onward State. He specializes in football, basketball, and eating Insomnia Cookies.

