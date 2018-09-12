PSU news by
THON Sets Sights On 2019 With Kickoff Celebration

By Matt DiSanto
9/12/18 4:01 am

Though we’re less than a month into the fall semester and committee members haven’t even been chosen yet, THON will be here before you know it. The organization will mark the beginning of its 2019 effort at its first-ever kickoff celebration from 1-6 p.m. Friday, September 14 in the HUB and on the HUB Lawn.

As THON enters its first fundraising season completely devoid of canning, it appears the new event will help the organization continue to transition its fundraising model and educate the Penn State community on its mission. Different THON organizations and committees will be on hand at the even to explain their roles in the overall THON effort and how students can get involved.

The event will also include food, activities, and entertainment. THON merch will be available for those hoping to get a head start on their #FTK apparel collections.

THON’s next big events are the 2019 theme reveal, which takes place at the Homecoming parade on Friday, October 12, and the THON 5k, scheduled for Sunday, October 21. Get ready for another year FTK!

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. He's never had pizza he didn't like and could tell you anything you'd ever need to know about the 2008 Phillies. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for all the lame sports takes you could ask for.

Comments

