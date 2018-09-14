Meet The Penn State Puppy With Her Own Student ID

Just like any freshman, Kahlua arrived on campus for the first time this semester, went to the HUB, and got her very own Penn State student ID.

The 8-week-old puppy was senior Jessica Mingle’s birthday gift from her parents. Mingle spent the summer surrounded by German Shepherds at the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and was excited to get one of her own. After celebrating her 21st, both she and her parents felt Kahlua was a fitting name.

Mingle, who works in Penn State’s ID+ office in the HUB, brought the pup in so she could meet her coworkers. They decided to set her up with a student ID by printing her picture on a sample card. The card is usually placed on her cage at home.

Like many before her, Kahlua’s favorite part of Penn State is the people.

“She loves people. Every time she see someone when she’s out on a walk, she’ll just sit and wait for them to come and pet her,” Mingle said. “We get stopped all the time and she just wants to say ‘hi’ to everyone.”

Welcome to Penn State, Kahlua. I hope you have a pawsitively wonderful time on campus.

