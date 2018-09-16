No. 6 Penn State Dominates No. 20 Boston University 4-0

No. 6 Penn State field hockey (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) shut out No. 20 Boston University 4-0 during a neutral-site game in College Park, MD.

Three different Nittany Lions scored in the victory. Sophomore Alexis Horst scored twice, and Moira Putsch and Anna Simon also found the back of the net in the victory. Penn State was persistent throughout Sunday’s game, totaling 17 shots and 11 penalty corners.

Senior goalie Jenny Rizzo made five saves in the impressive victory.

How It Happened

Senior Moira Putsch opened the scoring just over 12 minutes into the game and found the back of the net after an assist from Aurelia Meijer. Her second goal of the season gave the Nittany Lions a lead they would not give up for the rest of the game.

Penn State continued to apply pressure on the Terriers’ defense throughout the first half, finishing the period with eight shots on target and winning five penalty corners. Gini Bramley tallied a grade-A chance on BU’s goal off with under five minutes to play in the half, but she was denied by Terrier goalie Kathleen Keegan.

Keegan and BU’s defense were not able to hold off the Nittany Lion attack for long, as Anna Simon and Alexis Horst scored two quick goals to open up a three-goal lead. Simon scored her fourth of the season with 3:59 to play in the half, while Horst’s third of the year was scored just 72 seconds later.

Boston University won two quick penalty corners to open the second half, but Jenny Rizzo made two big saves to maintain her shutout and Penn State’s three-goal lead.

The Nittany Lions wouldn’t record their first shot of the half for over ten minutes, but that first shot found the back of the net after a penalty corner. Alexis Horst scored her second goal of the game off of a rebound extended Penn State’s lead to four.

Boston University’s attack managed to put three shots on Jenny Rizzo’s goal throughout the second half, but none of them got past the senior shot-stopper. Penn State finished the game with a shot advantage of 17-10 and doubled up the Terriers 10-5 in shots on goal.

Player Of The Game

Alexis Horst | Sophomore | Forward

The Port Trevorton, PA native scored the final two goals of Sunday’s game in a substitute role. Her and Anna Simon are now tied for the team lead with four goals in seven games this season.

What’s Next

Penn State will continue its conference schedule to face No. 10 Michigan at 6 p.m Friday. The game will be played at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Trace McSorley Leads Penn State Past Kent State 63-10 Trace McSorley led the Nittany Lions to victory with five touchdowns Saturday against the Golden Flashes.