Penn State Football Ranked No. 10 In AP Top 25

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
9/16/18 2:00 pm

Penn State football checked in at No. 10 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll following its resounding victory over Kent State at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions move up one spot from their week three ranking of No. 11 after No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 7 Auburn lost to BYU and LSU, respectively. They’re back in the top ten after falling from the tenth spot following the first week of the season, but are tied with Washington for the tenth spot.

Additionally, Penn State stayed in the top ten of the Coaches’ Poll for the fourth consecutive week, coming in at No. 9 in that ranking.

No. 10 Penn State (3-0) will take on Illinois on Friday to open its Big Ten schedule. The game will kick off at 9 p.m.

Mikey Mandarino

