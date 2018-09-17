Anthony Leach Named 54th Recipient Of Lion’s Paw Medal
Former Penn State School of Music Professor Dr. Anthony Leach has been named the 54th recipient of the Lion’s Paw Medal.
The Lion’s Paw Alumni Association annually recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond in their service to Penn State. The Lion’s Paw Medal is the highest honor presented by the organization.
Leach first came to Penn State in 1977 to audition for the master’s program in piano performance. He went on to earn his Ph.D. in music education in 1991. He led the music for the Martin Luther King, Jr. banquet and invited singers from various choirs to become the first edition of Essence of Joy during his time in Happy Valley.
Leach continued to teach undergraduate and graduate students in choral music education for the next three decades. He also coordinated the African American Music Festival at Penn State and conducted the University Choir from 1994 to 2015.
“[I’m] honored that others have recognized my dedication and commitment to Penn State as the institution that made room for all of my gifts in teaching, mentoring, and music,” Leach said in a release.
The Lion’s Paw Medal will be presented to Leach at a performance by his Essence of Joy Alumni Singers at 5 p.m. Saturday, September 22 at the Park Forest United Methodist Church.
