I’m Ready: AJR To Kick Off Homecoming Week

SPA announced that indie pop band AJR will visit Penn State for the Homecoming Concert at 8 p.m. Sunday, October 7 in the HUB’s Alumni Hall.

The concert — which in past years included Cheat Codes and Dan + Shay — starts Homecoming’s week of festivities with a free performance for students with a valid Penn State ID.

AJR arrived on the scene with its first Billboard Hot 100 single “I’m Ready” in 2013. Since, the group has released two albums — Living Room in 2015 and The Click, which included charting singles “Weak” and “Sober Up,” in 2017.

The concert is just the beginning of the lead up to the Michigan State game. Homecoming week will include the usual Friday parade and honoring of the (now gender-neutral) court, as well as its Best of Penn State carnival, talent show, and more.

