[Photo Story] New Banners Debut Outside Beaver Stadium

Penn State football rolled out new decorative banners outside of Beaver Stadium ahead of the 2018 season, honoring the football team’s accomplishments.

The banner are hung on light posts around the perimeter of the stadium:

The new banners certainly boast about the Nittany Lions’ storied past, but not without first politely welcoming fans to Happy Valley.



Penn State’s 1982 and 1986 national champion squads get a shoutout…

… as does star running back Saquon Barkley, one of 100 First-Team All Americans in Penn State football history.

Quarterback Kerry Collins makes an appearance as one of the program’s 24 College Football Hall of Famers.

Franco Harris one-ups the signal caller as one of six NFL Hall of Famers to spend their collegiate careers at Penn State.

Coach James Franklin’s crowning moment of the 2016 season appears on one banner.

Reminder: Penn State football players are, in fact, student-athletes.

This banner is fittingly situated outside of Gate A and overlooks Nittanyville every week: “#1 Student Section In The Country.”

The Symbol of Our Best even got a banner of his own outside the stadium.

