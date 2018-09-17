Penn State-Ohio State White Out Showdown Slated For Primetime

Get ready for another primetime White Out.

Penn State’s annual White Out game, which will be played against Ohio State on September 29 this season, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on ABC.

This marks the third consecutive year that the spectacle will take place at night. The Nittany Lions famously upset the Buckeyes to kickstart a Big Ten championship run in 2016 before dominating Michigan one season later. Penn State last hosted the White Out during the day in 2015 in a loss to the Wolverines.

The last White Out that wasn’t played against either Ohio State or Michigan came in 2011 when Nick Saban’s Alabama came to Beaver Stadium and beat Penn State 27-11. The Nittany Lions have won seven of 14 games played under White Out conditions since the tradition began in 2004.

