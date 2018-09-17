It happens to the best of us. Some professors are just absolutely ruthless when it comes to calling their students out and, no matter how scarce you make yourself, sometimes you get roasted.

In large lecture hall classes, professors often go about picking on someone random. It may not even be a personal attack; you just chose the wrong seat to sit in that day.

Once you get to higher level courses in your major, the classes can get quite small, maybe even smaller than your high school classes. The professors get to know you individually, and sometimes the gloves come off as they get more comfortable with you.

We want to hear your best professor roast stories. Whether it happened to you or to a classmate, tell us about a time when your professor was not afraid to call someone out.

Submit your answers here:

Janelle Rothacker

