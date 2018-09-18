Kickin’ Ficken Returns To The Rams After Starting Kicker Injured

Seems like the city of Angels can’t stop calling Sam Ficken’s name.

Or maybe he just likes filling in for Greg Zuerlein.

The Los Angeles Rams signed the former Penn State kicker to a contract Monday evening after Zuerlein, their starting kicker, was injured during pregame warmups for the Rams’ week two matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Punter Johnny Hekker took over as the team’s field goal kicker during the Rams’ shutout victory, but Ficken was brought in to assume place-kicking duties while Zuerlein sits out for “a few weeks.”

#LARams Sign K Sam Ficken, Place WR Mike Thomas on IR



Read » https://t.co/Om8xk7jaVl pic.twitter.com/jlvbjvqqYI — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 17, 2018

This is the Nittany Lion’s second stint with the organization. He made two appearances for the Rams at the end of last season and featured in their playoff loss to Atlanta while Zuerlein was sidelined with a back injury.

Ficken made five of six extra points and four of five field goals during his time with the team last year. He was released at the end of training camp after Zuerlein proved healthy enough to start the season.

Ficken finished his career in Happy Valley with 54 successful field goal attempts and a 97 percent conversion rate on extra points. He immortalized himself as a Penn State legend when he drilled the game-tying and winning field goals against Boston College in the 2014 Pinstripe Bowl.

The victory was the program’s first postseason win in the post-sanctions era and capped off James Franklin’s first season as head coach.

Your ad blocker is on. Your ad blocker is on.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a junior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Assistant Sports Editor. He is from Bedminster, NJ and is extremely obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. He likes to play golf, but he isn't great at it. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail/death threats to [email protected]

Penn State-Ohio State White Out Showdown Slated For Primetime The White Out game against Ohio State will be played at night time for the third consecutive year.